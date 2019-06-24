Comments
NATICK (CBS) – Dave & Buster’s officially opened its newest location Monday morning in the Natick Mall where Sears once stood.
The combination restaurant, sports bar and video game arcade is the third Dave & Buster’s to open in Massachusetts.
Dave & Buster’s says its new Natick spot brought 200 jobs to the area and “features 40,000 square feet of entertainment, including chef-crafted food, inventive drinks, hundreds of the newest arcade games and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of HDTVs.”
Hours for the new location are 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.