Date Of Patriots' Start Of Training Camp Announced By NFLThe draft is over, rookie camp is over, and OTAs are over too. Football season is inching ever so closer.

Potential Problem With NFL's New Pass Interference Review Rules Exposed By Rich EisenIt's a pretty straightforward system. It should fix some obvious wrongs. But it may bring about some unintended consequences.

Celtics Draft Picks Show Off Some Personality In Introductory Press ConferenceThe Celtics introduced their four newest players at the Auerbach Center on Monday, and as expected they're all happy to be in Boston and can't wait to help the Celtics try to win some basketball games.

Celtics Unsure If Romeo Langford Will Play In Summer LeagueIf the Celtics' current "soft rebuild" has given fans anything this offseason, there's now reason to tune into the NBA's Summer League slate.

We Should All Probably Stop Asking If The Red Sox Are BackIt's happened multiple times this season, this phenomenon where we're all compelled to wonder aloud if the Red Sox are "back." It happened in early May. It happened again just last week. It should never happen again.