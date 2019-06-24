BOSTON (CBS) — The draft is over, rookie camp is over, and OTAs are over too. Football season is inching ever so closer.
The surest sign of that came Monday, when the league announced the start dates of training camps across the NFL.
For the Patriots, the following key dates were revealed:
July 21: Rookies report to training camp
July 24: Veteran players report to training camp
The Patriots will hold training camp in Foxboro, though football fans in New England may have slightly less time to take in a training camp practice this season. The Patriots will head to Detroit for joint practice sessions with the Lions Aug. 5-7, in advance of their preseason matchup on Aug. 8.
The Patriots then will head to Tennessee for joint practices with the Titans ahead of their game scheduled for Week 2 of the preseason on Aug. 17.
All of that, of course, will be part of the preparation for the regular season, which begins for the Patriots on Sept. 8, a Sunday night game against the Steelers.