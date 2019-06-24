BOSTON (CBS) — The Aquarium T stop was closed Sunday night for a police investigation after a possible shooting. The MBTA tweeted the station was closed “because of police activity in and around the station.”
Boston and MBTA Transit Police responded to the station around 9:50 p.m.
“A preliminary investigation [suggests] there was an unknown disturbance onboard an inbound Blue Line train involving several juvenile males. The disturbance continued onto the platform at Aquarium station. At some point as the juvenile males were proceeding out of the station at least two shots were fired from an unknown calibre handgun,” said a statement from Transit Police.
No one was struck.
Trains were also being held at the station.
The Blue Line was running between Government Center and Wonderland but bypassing the Aquarium stop. Transit Police said the station will remain closed until their investigation is complete.