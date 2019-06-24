USWNT Fans Question Officiating On Penalty That Allows U.S. To Beat Spain 2-1Fans enjoyed seeing the USWNT beat Spain to advance in the Women's World Cup, but they question the call that led to a second penalty kick.

Report: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Have Met Twice Recently To Discuss Free-Agent PlansBleacher Reports' Ric Bucher reported Monday that Irving and Durant have held two separate meetings over the past month or so, in which they discussed their future options.

Date Of Patriots' Start Of Training Camp Announced By NFLThe draft is over, rookie camp is over, and OTAs are over too. Football season is inching ever so closer.

Potential Problem With NFL's New Pass Interference Review Rules Exposed By Rich EisenIt's a pretty straightforward system. It should fix some obvious wrongs. But it may bring about some unintended consequences.

Celtics Draft Picks Show Off Some Personality In Introductory Press ConferenceThe Celtics introduced their four newest players at the Auerbach Center on Monday, and as expected they're all happy to be in Boston and can't wait to help the Celtics try to win some basketball games.