BOSTON (CBS) – Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller this week on Keller @ Large to discuss the state of tax issues in the state.
Sunday marked opening day for Encore Boston Harbor. McAnneny said the state is expecting a total of $300 million revenue from all three casinos in the state combined. Encore is expected to bring in the most of the three.
McAnneny said Encore will likely bring in $135 million of that $300 million. In total, $100 million is already accounted for in the state budge for things like trust funds encouraging tourism and managing addiction.
The new Everett casino is expected to bring in visitors from around the globe, while MGM Springfield mainly attracts New England residents, McAnneny said. Because of this, she does not anticipate that the two Massachusetts casinos will take away from each other’s anticipated revenue.
“Time will tell,” she said.