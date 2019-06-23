



EVERETT (CBS) – Massachusetts’ newest casino officially opens for business on Sunday, and visitors are certainly excited for the big day. Several hundred people lined up hours ahead of time as they looked to be among the first to walk through the doors of Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

Photos: The First Look Inside Encore Boston Harbor

The casino opens its doors at 10 a.m. About 50,000 people are expected on the first day of business.

“It’s a new day for the City of Everett. We are proud to be members of the community. And we are proud to members of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox during an opening day ceremony Sunday morning.

Several hours before the main doors opened, a line of people began to form out front. Among them was Artie Ells of Chelsea, who marveled at how different the area looks.

Today is the day! The grand opening of Encore Boston Harbor. @wbz pic.twitter.com/PqKfyDza1X — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) June 23, 2019

“This is absolutely gorgeous. This was a dump. This was wasted land,” he said. I just came back from Las Vegas, and this is exactly what was there. You can just come here and walk around. You don’t even have to gamble.”

In advance of opening day, police urged guests not to drive to the casino in an effort to avoid traffic backups. There are several options for shuttles by ground and boat.

Read: How To Get To Encore Boston Harbor

Visitors are being reminded of several security policies. Large backpacks are prohibited, as is outside food or drink. Weapons, marijuana, selfie sticks, and coolers are also not allowed at the casino.

Encore Boston Harbor is a 210,000 square foot facility with an 88 table poker room and 14 restaurants, bars and lounges. It cost $2.6 billion to build