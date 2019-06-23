WATCH LIVE:Encore Boston Harbor Opening Day Ceremony
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMNew England Living
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Encore Boston Harbor, Everett News


EVERETT (CBS) – Massachusetts’ newest casino officially opens for business on Sunday, and visitors are certainly excited for the big day. Several hundred people lined up hours ahead of time as they looked to be among the first to walk through the doors of Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

Photos: The First Look Inside Encore Boston Harbor

The casino opens its doors at 10 a.m. About 50,000 people are expected on the first day of business.

“It’s a new day for the City of Everett. We are proud to be members of the community. And we are proud to members of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox during an opening day ceremony Sunday morning.

Several hours before the main doors opened, a line of people began to form out front. Among them was Artie Ells of Chelsea, who marveled at how different the area looks.

“This is absolutely gorgeous. This was a dump. This was wasted land,” he said. I just came back from Las Vegas, and this is exactly what was there. You can just come here and walk around. You don’t even have to gamble.”

In advance of opening day, police urged guests not to drive to the casino in an effort to avoid traffic backups. There are several options for shuttles by ground and boat.

Read: How To Get To Encore Boston Harbor

Visitors are being reminded of several security policies. Large backpacks are prohibited, as is outside food or drink. Weapons, marijuana, selfie sticks, and coolers are also not allowed at the casino.

Encore Boston Harbor is a 210,000 square foot facility with an 88 table poker room and 14 restaurants, bars and lounges. It cost $2.6 billion to build

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s