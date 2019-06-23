Comments
DARTMOUTH (CBS) – An allegedly drunk driver slammed into a police cruiser early Sunday morning in Dartmouth, leaving an officer with minor injuries.
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Route 6 near Connecticut Ave.
Officer Manny Demelo was sitting in his cruiser while investigating an earlier crash. Demelo’s cruiser was slammed into by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 56-year-old David Costa of New Bedford.
Demelo was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.
Costa was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation.