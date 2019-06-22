Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) — Fans at the sold-out Luke Bryan concert at Gillette Stadium got a surprise visit from Rob Gronkowski Friday night. The former New England Patriots player announced his retirement in March but has been busy since then.
Bryan appeared as excited as everyone else and led a “Hall of Fame” chant with the crowd, according to the Kraft Sports and Entertainment spokesperson.
Gronk caught a football thrown by Bryan — after one misthrow by the country star.
“I can now say I completed a pass to Gronk in Gillette Stadium,” Bryan said. “How cool is that?”
A picture tweeted by Gillette Stadium showed Gronk in mid spike.
George Strait, the “King of Country” will play Gillette Stadium in August.