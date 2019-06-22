RANDOLPH, N.H. (CBS) — Seven people were killed and three more were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Randolph, N.H. State Police said a Dodge truck collided with a group of motorcycles around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
A witness told WBZ-TV bystanders jumped into action to help the victims.
“One guy, his leg was cut and they were trying to put pressure to stop the bleed out. I ran and got a rope because a belt wasn’t good enough to try it to make a tourniquet. They were trying everything until the ambulances got there,” said Jerry Hamanne, who owns The Inn at Bowman nearby.
It is unclear what caused the crash.
Hamanne described the scene: “There was a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer heading west and he crossed the yellow line and tried to swerve back and his trailer jackknifed and wiped out [the] people on the motorcycles,” he said.
Police have not released the identities of any victims at this time.