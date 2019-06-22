



GROVELAND (CBS) — The town of Groveland is dealing with its first murder in 27 years, a crime the district attorney called “shocking and brutal.”

The former building inspector, 82-year-old Patsy Schena, was found dead, “suffering from multiple wounds” in his home on Governors Road just before midnight on Friday, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators have not said how Schena died or what the motive may have been. There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.

“This is a shocking and brutal crime,” District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a statement Saturday. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Schena as they try to comprehend this horrific event.”

“He was well-known and respected in the community,” Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened and shocked by this loss and our thoughts are with his family.”

Schena leaves behind two daughters.

“I’ve been like crying ever since I found out,” said friend Debra Stewart. “It’s sad, it’s very sad and my heart goes out to his daughters who are personal friends of mine and I just feel, I’m just, I’m heartbroken.”

Lance Blais was longtime friend who told WBZ-TV he was actually questioned by police because he had a 4 p.m. appointment with Schena Friday and Schena never showed.

“So they brought me down the police station, they asked me a bunch of questions because they saw I had an appointment with him. So you know, I told them everything I knew and they asked me if he had any enemies. I said ‘Pat? Enemies?’ I said, ‘Doesn’t happen,’” Blais said.

Schena’s neighbors said he was always doing projects around the yard he and knew many people.

“He was so nice. He had a wholesome business going on, so that’s very sad to hear. Scary as well. Who lives in this area that would do that if they live around here?'” said Mikayla Ricketts.

Jennifer Stern told WBZ-TV Schena inspected her chimney a few years ago.

“He was in pretty good shape for a man his age. If he was gonna fight with someone he probably was strong enough because that, a few years ago he walked up on my roof, so he was strong enough, agile enough to do that,” she said.