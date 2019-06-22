BOSTON (CBS) – David Ortiz is now out of intensive care, nearly two weeks after he was shot in the Dominican Republic.
Ortiz’s wife Tiffany issued a brief statement about the Red Sox legend’s condition Saturday afternoon, saying “David was moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. He remains in good condition and continues to recover under the care of Drs. David King and Larry Ronan.”
Ortiz was shot once in the back June 9 while sitting outside a bar in Santo Domingo. He was rushed into surgery where doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines before he was flown to Boston. His condition was upgraded to good on June 18.
Investigators in the Dominican have arrested 11 people so far in the shooting, which they say was a hit that turned into a case of mistaken identity. Authorities said the gunman hired to carry out the hit meant to shoot someone else, Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting at Ortiz’s table.
They are still looking for the suspected mastermind of the plot Victor Hugo Gómez.