BROCKTON (CBS) — Two men have been indicted on charges in connection with a shooting in Brockton that left a man dead months ago.
Marco Rodrigues, 31, of Fall River, was found wounded behind a building on Main Street on March 16. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital and pronounced dead.
Police initially responded to the area at 1:43 a.m., but did not discover Rodrigues until 5 a.m.
On Friday, a Plymouth County Grand Jury indicted Claudio DeBrito and Anderson DePina, both of Brockton on the following charges: one count of second-degree murder, two counts of witness intimidation, one count of assault with intent to murder, and one count of assault and battery on a pregnant woman.
DeBrito faces an additional witness intimidation charge. He was already in custody.
DePina was arrested later Friday.
Both will face a judge at a later date.