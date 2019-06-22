  • WBZ TV

BROCKTON (CBS) —


BROCKTON (CBS) — Two men have been indicted on charges in connection with a shooting in Brockton that left a man dead months ago.

Marco Rodrigues, 31, of Fall River, was found wounded behind a building on Main Street on March 16. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police initially responded to the area at 1:43 a.m., but did not discover Rodrigues until 5 a.m.

Police investigated a shooting in Brockton early Saturday morning (Photo Courtesy: Brockton Enterprise | Marc Vasconcellos)

On Friday, a Plymouth County Grand Jury indicted Claudio DeBrito and Anderson DePina, both of Brockton on the following charges: one count of second-degree murder, two counts of witness intimidation, one count of assault with intent to murder, and one count of assault and battery on a pregnant woman.

DeBrito faces an additional witness intimidation charge. He was already in custody.

DePina was arrested later Friday.

Both will face a judge at a later date.

