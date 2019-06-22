Comments
GROVELAND (CBS) — The death of an 82-year-old man in Groveland is being investigated as the town’s first homicide since 1992.
Patsy Schena was found dead inside a home on Governors Road just before midnight on Friday, a statement from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.
“This is a shocking and brutal crime,” said D.A. Jonathan Blodgett. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Schena as they try to comprehend this horrific event.”
According to Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen, “Mr. Schena was the town building inspector for many years. He was well-known and respected in the community.”
No word yet on any arrests.