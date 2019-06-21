  • WBZ TVOn Air

LAWRENCE (CBS) — An Amesbury man was arrested in connection Thursday with the death of a 48-year-old Lawrence man on Tuesday.

Niko Blanco, 22, was charged with murdering Ellis Wright, who was found dead in a Lawrence parking lot.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Wright’s body was discovered on Manchester Street behind a warehouse one day after his death. A gun was also seen nearby.

Police investigate fatal shooting in Lawrence (WBZ-TV)

Blanco, who was arrested in Manchester, N.H., will be arraigned there as a fugitive of justice and return to Lawrence to face a murder charge at a later date.

