LAWRENCE (CBS) — An Amesbury man was arrested in connection Thursday with the death of a 48-year-old Lawrence man on Tuesday.
Niko Blanco, 22, was charged with murdering Ellis Wright, who was found dead in a Lawrence parking lot.
The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Wright’s body was discovered on Manchester Street behind a warehouse one day after his death. A gun was also seen nearby.
Blanco, who was arrested in Manchester, N.H., will be arraigned there as a fugitive of justice and return to Lawrence to face a murder charge at a later date.