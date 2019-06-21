LAWRENCE (CBS) — Investigators have identified a man found dead behind a Lawrence warehouse earlier this week and they’ve charged another man with his murder.
Ellis Wright, 48, of Lynn, was found shot to death Wednesday morning on Manchester Street behind a warehouse. A gun was also found nearby. Investigators believe he had been killed on Tuesday.
In a statement Friday, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said they arrested 22-year-old Niko Bianco Thursday and charged him with Wright’s murder.
Bianco, who was arrested in Manchester, N.H., will be arraigned there as a fugitive of justice and eventually returned to Lawrence to face the murder charge.
There’s no word yet on a motive. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.