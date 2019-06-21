Filed Under:Boston News, Ellis Wright, Lawrence News, Murder Arrest, Niko Blanco


LAWRENCE (CBS) — Investigators have identified a man found dead behind a Lawrence warehouse earlier this week and they’ve charged another man with his murder.

Ellis Wright, 48, of Lynn, was found shot to death Wednesday morning on Manchester Street behind a warehouse. A gun was also found nearby.  Investigators believe he had been killed on Tuesday.

In a statement Friday, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said they arrested 22-year-old Niko Bianco Thursday and charged him with Wright’s murder.

Niko Bianco is accused of murdering Ellis Wright in Lawrence (Photo Courtesy: Manchester, N.H. Police)

Bianco, who was arrested in Manchester, N.H., will be arraigned there as a fugitive of justice and eventually returned to Lawrence to face the murder charge.

Ellis Wright was found shot to death Wednesday on Manchester Street behind a warehouse. (WBZ-TV)

There’s no word yet on a motive. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

