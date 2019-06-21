Graphic Content: Some images in this story may be disturbing.

MELROSE (CBS) – Some homeowners on Brazil Street in Melrose were surprised when sewage came gushing out of their toilets Thursday morning, causing a potential health hazard.

“And I just heard the toilet start gurgling, and I looked over and it was like a tornado of just feces just spewing out, just shot out and like circled the floor. It was like lava. Coming at me,” said Brazil Street resident Silvana Ortiz.

Ortiz had to spend the last 24 hours ripping up the inside of her home, and she lost most of her possessions.

“The two beds that we had to throw out gone. I don’t have that covered. My clothes that all smell like poop. Gone. Everything is just gone. Nothing is covered,” Ortiz said.

The city of Melrose said the situation was caused by a backup on the town sewage main.

Melrose Mayor Gail Infurna released a statement, which said, “Our top priority right now is the safety and well-being of the residents of Brazil Street. I have directed my staff to assist residents with emergency accommodations and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Ortiz says as she and her neighbors fought to save their homes all day Thursday, and the response from the city was frustrating.

“No one cared if we had a place to stay or not,” she said. “Like, we were stranded. We could not stay here.”

WBZ did reach out to city officials to ask if they plan to fully reimburse residents for everything they lost, but the city has not responded yet.