BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced Friday night that the team has selected forward John Beecher 30th overall in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Beecher is a product of the United States Development Team Program (USHL). In 2018-19, the 18-year-old produced 6 goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 27 games. The 6’3″, 209-pound forward recorded 25 points (9g, 16a) and a plus-11 rating in 34 games during the 2017-18 season with the USNTDP. In 2016-17, the Elmira, New York, native skated in 30 games, accumulating 12 goals and 12 assists for 34 points at the Salisbury School (USHS-Prep) in Connecticut.
Beecher won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2019 U18 World Junior Championship where he recorded three goals and one assist for four points and a plus-four rating in seven games. He won a gold medal at the 2018 U17 World Hockey Championship, scoring one goal in six games. He is committed to the University of Michigan for the 2019-20 season.