BOSTON (CBS)


BOSTON (CBS) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place inside Boston’s Suffolk Superior Court in January.  The stabbing injured a 22-year-old man.

Mass. State Police said Jeffrey Toney, 23, and Jerrell Greene-Martin, 18, both of Boston, were arrested and arraigned Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m. on January 2, an argument broke out between two groups at the courthouse, according to State Police. It began in an elevator and moved to the second-floor cafeteria, where the stabbing occurred.

The suspects were able to run off.

The second floor of Suffolk County Superior Courthouse was shut down Wednesday as police investigated a stabbing. (Photo credit: Kristina Rex – WBZ-TV)

Toney was charged with assault and battery. His bail was set at $7,500 cash and his bail from a prior case was revoked.

Greene-Martin was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His bail was set at $25,000 and his bail from a prior case was also revoked.

State Police said the stabbing was likely gang-related.

