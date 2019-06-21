BOSTON (CBS) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place inside Boston’s Suffolk Superior Court in January. The stabbing injured a 22-year-old man.
Mass. State Police said Jeffrey Toney, 23, and Jerrell Greene-Martin, 18, both of Boston, were arrested and arraigned Thursday.
Around 11:30 a.m. on January 2, an argument broke out between two groups at the courthouse, according to State Police. It began in an elevator and moved to the second-floor cafeteria, where the stabbing occurred.
The suspects were able to run off.
Toney was charged with assault and battery. His bail was set at $7,500 cash and his bail from a prior case was revoked.
Greene-Martin was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His bail was set at $25,000 and his bail from a prior case was also revoked.
State Police said the stabbing was likely gang-related.