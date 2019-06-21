



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Massachusetts District Attorneys Marian Ryan and Rachael Rollins are hailing a judge’s decision to halt immigration arrests at courthouses in the state.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani’s decision bars U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from arresting people for civil immigration violations as they are arriving at, leaving or inside a courthouse.

“It affirms our position that these arrests are harming people,” Middlesex District Attorney Ryan said.

She and Suffolk County District Attorney Rollins filed a lawsuit to stop the practice earlier this year. They’ve said such arrests are disrupting the criminal justice system because defendants, witnesses and others are too afraid to come to court.

“This is a victory,” Rollins said. “ICE will no longer intimidate vital witnesses from testifying in court.”

The ruling is only a preliminary injunction while the lawsuit challenging the practice plays out. Rollins said “we may have won this battle, but I know we have yet to win the war.”

“If I have to continue to agitate and be loud so our immigrant community isn’t silenced, then please get ready,” she said.

Under the ruling, immigration authorities can still arrest people on civil immigration violations if the person is already in state or federal custody, like when a defendant is brought from a jail to a court hearing. It also doesn’t prevent ICE from making criminal arrests.

The Trump administration has said courthouses are some of the safest places for agents to make arrests because people typically need to go through metal detectors.

ICE says it’s focused on convicted criminals, gang members and public safety threats as well as immigrants who have been previously deported or ordered to leave. The agency says family, friends and witnesses in court won’t be arrested unless there are “special circumstances,” like when they pose a threat to public safety.

