BOSTON (CBS) — If it feels as though the Bruins’ season just ended, that’s because it did. Nevertheless, it’s on to next year.

And now we know when “next year” officially begins for the defending Eastern Conference champs, as their season opener will take place Oct. 3 in Dallas.

That game will be played on a Thursday night, with the Bruins playing in Arizona two nights later on Oct. 5.

Guess who the Stars will play on Opening Night? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CdAhICwcVb — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) June 21, 2019

The Bruins’ home opener will be Oct. 12, a Saturday contest against the New Jersey Devils.

#NHLBruins 2019-20 home opener set for Saturday, October 12 vs. @NJDevils at @tdgarden Sign up for the Bruins Newsletter to get presale access: https://t.co/nnqCzHeW7I pic.twitter.com/L7TJUniu03 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 21, 2019

The Bruins will certainly play at least one game between Oct. 5 and 12, though the full schedule has yet to be released.

The goal for the Bruins in the 2019-20 season will be to get off to a better start (they lost 7-0 in Washington on opening night last October) and have a better finish than they did this past season.