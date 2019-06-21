



HAVERHILL (CBS) – A young woman who survived a deadly high-speed crash on Interstate 495 more than a year ago is now facing charges in the rollover that killed her friend.

Emily McGovern, 20, of Methuen, pleaded not guilty Friday at her arraignment in Haverhill District Court to manslaughter, drunk driving, speeding and several other charges in the March 31, 2018 crash that killed 18-year-old Alexis Spartz of Methuen.

Initially, police said Spartz was driving the 2004 Lincoln LS when it rolled over on I-495 in Haverhill.

Investigators later said there was confusion at the scene and McGovern, who was seriously hurt in the wreck, was the driver. They determined she was drunk behind the wheel, going 107 miles per hour just before the crash. Tests later showed her blood alcohol level was 0.19, according to police. The legal limit in Massachusetts is 0.08 percent and 0.02 percent if the driver is under 21. McGovern was 19 at the time of the crash.

Spartz, a 2017 graduate of Methuen High School, was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where she died.

McGovern wasn’t charged until last month, more than a year after the crash.

Her attorney, Viktor Theiss, said he’s still trying to figure out who was driving because the “initial medical records show my client as a passenger.”

“She suffered serious head injuries, she doesn’t have any recollection of events of that night,” Theiss told reporters Friday.

So why did it take more than a year to bring charges?

“I really don’t know. If it was as certain a case as they thought it was, I would have expected this to happen a long time ago,” Theiss said, adding that McGovern has not driven since the crash.

Before she was released on personal recognizance Friday, McGovern was ordered not to drive and remain drug and alcohol-free with screenings. She’s due back in court August 8.