BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics couldn’t swing a trade to move up in the 2019 NBA Draft, so they made their first scheduled selection at No. 14, taking Indiana guard Romeo Langford.
The 6-foot-6, 216-pound Langford played one season at Indiana, averaging 16.5 points off 45 percent shooting to go with 5.4 rebounds per game. He’s a big and athletic shooting guard who can finish at the rim in a number of ways, but he struggled from deep in his only season with the Hoosiers, hitting on only 27 percent of his attempts.
But he’s a versatile scoring wing, and will be another asset that Danny Ainge can add to his collection for potential future moves. The Celtics are already pretty set at the wing with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, so we’ll see what shakes out the rest of the offseason.
Boston was reportedly interested in Kentucky guard Tyler Herro, but he was drafted at No. 13 by the Miami Heat. The Celtics are scheduled to make two more selections, at Nos. 20 and 22.