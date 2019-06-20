  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMLife in Pieces
    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Boston News, Local TV, NBA Draft, romeo langford, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics couldn’t swing a trade to move up in the 2019 NBA Draft, so they made their first scheduled selection at No. 14, taking Indiana guard Romeo Langford.

The 6-foot-6, 216-pound Langford played one season at Indiana, averaging 16.5 points off 45 percent shooting to go with 5.4 rebounds per game. He’s a big and athletic shooting guard who can finish at the rim in a number of ways, but he struggled from deep in his only season with the Hoosiers, hitting on only 27 percent of his attempts.

But he’s a versatile scoring wing, and will be another asset that Danny Ainge can add to his collection for potential future moves. The Celtics are already pretty set at the wing with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, so we’ll see what shakes out the rest of the offseason.

Boston was reportedly interested in Kentucky guard Tyler Herro, but he was drafted at No. 13 by the Miami Heat. The Celtics are scheduled to make two more selections, at Nos. 20 and 22.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s