Celtics Draft Guard Romeo Langford With No. 14 PickThe Boston Celtics couldn't swing a trade to move up in the 2019 NBA Draft, so they made their first scheduled selection at No. 14, taking Indiana guard Romeo Langford.

Celtics Reportedly Looking To Trade Up To No. 5 Pick In NBA DraftThe Boston Celtics have reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers about moving up to the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night. But Boston is not alone.

Report: Rays To Explore Becoming 'Two-City Team,' With Home Games In Montreal And TampaESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday that, in an effort geared toward "saving baseball in the Tampa Bay area," the Rays are now ... exploring the idea of moving baseball out of the Tampa Bay area for most of the year.

Hurley: NFL's New Rule For Replay Review On Pass Interference Doesn't Seem So BadIt's time for us all to face a hard truth: The NFL's new replay review rules for pass interference ... don't appear to be all that bad.

Xander Bogaerts Should Probably Be An All-Star, PeopleXander Bogaerts belongs on the American League All-Star team.