BOSTON (Hoodline) – Craving something sweet? There are plenty of spots in Boston to choose from – especially in the North End. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most popular bakeries in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Mike’s Pastry
Topping the list is Mike’s Pastry. Located at 300 Hanover St. (between Wesley and Lathrop places) in North End, the bakery, which offers desserts, gelato and more, is the most popular bakery in Boston, boasting four stars out of 6,734 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bova’s Bakery
Next up is North End’s Bova’s Bakery, situated at 134 Salem St. (between Noyes Place and Prince Street). With 4.5 stars out of 999 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Modern Pastry Shop
North End’s Modern Pastry Shop, located at 257 Hanover St. (between Richmond Street and Board Alley), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers coffee and tea, desserts and more, four stars out of 1,820 reviews.
4. Maria’s Pastry Shop
Maria’s Pastry Shop, a bakery in North End, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 536 Yelp reviews. Head over to 46 Cross St. to see for yourself.
5. Flour Bakery & Cafe
And then there’s Flour Bakery & Cafe, a South End favorite with four stars out of 854 reviews. Stop by 1595 Washington St. (between Rutland and Concord streets) to hit up the bakery, which offers coffee and tea, sandwiches and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.