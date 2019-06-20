WATCH LIVE:11 a.m. Verdict Read In Blackstone Mother Erika Murray 'House Of Horrors' Case
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Harvard University, Jeff Flake

CAMBRIDGE (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, who famously tangled with President Donald Trump, is heading to Harvard University.

The Arizona Republican is among six new resident fellows who will join Harvard’s Institute of Politics this fall.

Flake was Trump’s most vocal GOP adversary in the Senate before leaving the chamber in December after declining to seek re-election to a second term.

Flake repeatedly called out Trump, accusing him of “reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior” and saying the president’s use of the terms “fake news” and “enemy of the people” smacked of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s propaganda.

Harvard’s other incoming fellows include LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund; Bob Cohn, president of The Atlantic; and Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, a former Panamanian vice president and foreign minister.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s