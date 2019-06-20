CAMBRIDGE (CBS/AP) — A woman suing Harvard University over 19th century images of slaves she says were her ancestors has received the backing of descendants of the professor who commissioned the images in his attempt to prove blacks were inferior to whites.
Dozens of descendants of professor Louis Agassiz have signed a letter saying it’s time for Harvard to recognize Agassiz for the racist he was and called on the Ivy League school to hand over the images to Tamara Lanier. They delivered the letter to the president’s office after holding a joint news conference Thursday morning on campus. The Agassiz family spoke by a campus building that bears his name.
The Norwich, Connecticut, woman wants Harvard to give her the images and pay unspecified damages. The photographs are stored in a museum on campus as cultural artifacts.
A Harvard spokeswoman in an emailed statement Thursday said while she cannot comment on pending litigation, the school takes great care of the images.
