



BLACKSTONE (CBS) – A judge found Erika Murray not guilty of second degree murder and reckless endangerment of a child after she was charged with killing two infants and severely neglecting her other children inside a squalid Blackstone home. Murray was found guilty of assault and battery on a child and cruelty to animals.

Judge Janet Kenton Walker announced the verdicts Thursday morning. Walker listened to eight days of testimony during the trial.

In addition to the murder verdict, Murray was found guilty on two counts of assault and battery on a child and two counts of cruelty to animals.

“This case involves a senseless, tragic story about a dysfunctional parent and her family. Regardless of how disturbing the facts of this case are to the community at large and to me as a parent, I cannot take into account those feelings,” said Walker.

While announcing the reckless endangerment of a child not guilty verdict, Walker said Murray suffered from a combination of personality disorder and abuse by her live-in boyfriend, who is the father of the children. Walker said Murray was “isolated” and “belittled” by her boyfriend.

“She was not conscious or aware of how bad things had become,” Walker said.

State police discovered the bodies in September 2014 while performing a wellness check. They say the house was full of trash and infested with insects and rodents. Prosecutors argued Murray knew what she was doing and lived a life of secrecy.

Walker dropped one of the two murder charges against Murray during the trial, saying there wasn’t enough evidence that one of those babies was born alive.

Murray’s attorney said previously his client is mentally ill and that there’s no evidence she caused the baby’s death.