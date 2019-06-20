WATERTOWN (CBS) – Dominic Killiany has a passion for painting. “The raw emotion the color brings, it’s fantastic,” said Dominic’s mom Susan Cicconi.
Cicconi first noticed Dominic’s artistic talents when he was just two and a half years old. When he was 14 he picked up a paint brush. Dominic is now 21-years-old and has painted nearly 200 pieces. He has a routine and likes structure, which is common with autism.
“Autism is an amazing thing. He has always been pretty much non-verbal, but you can tell he has language,” said Cicconi.
Dominic speaks through his paintings. His pieces are full of vibrant colors and symmetry.
“The work is good so I think he understands the feeling of confidence that it gives him and the joy that other people feel when they see his paintings,” said Cicconi.
Dominic’s pieces have been featured in museums and galleries. He’s even sold many.
“He doesn’t talk about his painting. For Dominic it’s the process. Soon as it’s done it’s onto the next one,” said Cicconi.
Dominic is a student at Boston Higashi, which is a private school for kids and young adults with autism.
His work will be featured at The Heritage Gallery in Whitinsville next month.