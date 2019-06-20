



BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have made a draft night trade. Just not the kind of trade the team was hoping for before the draft began.

The Celtics were looking to trade into the Top 5, but when that didn’t happen they took guard Romeo Langford at No. 14. Then they traded away the No. 20 pick, sending it to Philadelphia for the Nos. 24 and 33 picks.

Boston is selecting Mattise Thybulle at No. 20 — and possibly trading him to the Sixers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

Deal is agreed on — and Sixers will send Boston Nos. 24 and 33 in this draft, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/XM7bHrkNH7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

Technically, the Celtics drafted Washington forward Matisse Thybulle at No. 20. He even had a Celtics had on when he took the stage in Brooklyn. But he will be playing for Philadelphia next season.

After drafting Tennessee forward Grant Williams at No. 22, the Celtics then shipped the No. 24 pick to the Phoenix Suns. The Suns used the pick to draft Virginia point guard Ty Jerome.

Boston is trading No. 24 to the Suns — who are focused on taking Ty Jerome, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

Boston also sent center Aron Baynes to Phoenix as part of a salary dump. Baynes opted in to his $5.4 million contract last week, but the situation in Boston obviously changed with news that Al Horford would be signing elsewhere. Though Phoenix certainly isn’t a win-now situation for Baynes.

The pick Boston received in return isn’t going to be all that great, since it’s a 2020 first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks. Given how the Bucks have looked lately, that will likely fall in the late 20s.

Boston is receiving Milwaukee's 2020 first-round pick from Phoenix, sources say; MIL traded it to the Suns for Eric Bledsoe. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 21, 2019

But Danny Ainge loves those future draft picks, and he grabbed another Thursday night.