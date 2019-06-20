Celtics Trade Aron Baynes To Phoenix As Part Of Draft Night TradeIn their quest to gain some cap space for this summer, the Boston Celtics have reportedly traded Aron Baynes to the Phoenix Suns.

Celtics Draft Tennessee Forward Grant Williams At No. 22With their second pick on draft night, the Boston Celtics took Tennessee forward Grant Williams at No. 22.

Celtics Trade No. 20 Pick To 76ers For Picks Nos. 24, 33The Celtics have made a draft night trade. Just not the kind of trade the team was hoping for before the draft began.

Celtics Draft Guard Romeo Langford With No. 14 PickThe Boston Celtics couldn't swing a trade to move up in the 2019 NBA Draft, so they made their first scheduled selection at No. 14, taking Indiana guard Romeo Langford.

Celtics Reportedly Looking To Trade Up To No. 5 Pick In NBA DraftThe Boston Celtics have reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers about moving up to the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night. But Boston is not alone.