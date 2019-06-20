Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — With their second pick on draft night, the Boston Celtics took Tennessee forward Grant Williams at No. 22.
Williams played three seasons at Tennessee, averaging 15.7 points off 52 percent shooting and 6.5 rebounds per game. In his junior season, the 6-foot-7 Williams averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 rebounds, shooting 56 percent from the floor. He also attempted seven free throws per game, hitting 82 percent at the line.
He was a consensus first-team All American and SEC Player of the Year last season.
The Celtics will next select at No. 24 following their draft night trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. They drafted guard Romeo Langford out of Indiana with the No. 14 overall selection.