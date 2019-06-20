Comments
LAS VEGAS (CBS) – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney was named the 2019 General Manager of the Year at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas Wednesday night.
He beat out Carolina’s Don Waddell and St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong in a poll of NHL GMs at the end of the regular season.
In his fourth season as GM the Bruins finished tied for second in points with 107 and went to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Sweeney also acquired key forwards Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson at the trade deadline for the playoff run.