BOSTON (CBS) – Veteran WBZ-TV meteorologist Barry Burbank will be inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame this fall.
Burbank will be one eight local broadcasters honored on Friday, September 27.
Former WSBK-TV “Movie Loft” host Dana Hersey and retired WBZ-TV news photographer Richard Chase, who spent 40 years at the station, will also be inducted. Chase will be given the Pioneer Award, which is presented to “individuals or organizations who fundamentally contributed to broadcasting,” the Hall said in a statement Wednesday.
Burbank celebrated 40 years at WBZ in 2018.
“Forty years at one station, that’s almost unheard of in our business. And Barry’s longevity is no fluke. New Englanders have come to know and trust Barry like an old friend who never steers you wrong,” WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller wrote in a tribute to Barry last year.