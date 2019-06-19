  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — We don’t know if Josh Gordon will be allowed to play in the NFL this season. But the wide receiver and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady are taking steps to be ready just in case he can.

In an extremely artsy video posted to Brady’s Instragram account on Wednesday, the QB is shown throwing a pass to Gordon. As you can imagine, it has people buzzing throughout New England:

Practice makes perfect.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating his terms of his reinstatement after previously violating the NFL drug policy on a handful of occasions. There is no timetable for Gordon’s potential return, but he signed his restricted tender with the Patriots in April, so if he does play anywhere next season it will be in New England.

In 11 games with the Patriots last season, Gordon hauled in 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady has also posted workout videos with Julian Edelman and rookie N’Keal Harry this offseason, so Gordon is in good company.

