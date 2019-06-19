BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron’s postseason ended in great disappointment. His offseason isn’t off to a much better start.
The Bruins’ forward and alternate captain was a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, which was given out at the NHL Awards on Wednesday night. But, despite being a finalist for the eighth straight year, Bergeron did not win the award.
That honor went to Ryan O’Reilly of the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.
The award is given out to “the forward voted to best excel in the defensive aspects of the game.”
The 33-year-old Bergeron scored four shorthanded goals last season, a year when he set a single-season career-high in points (79) and goals (32), despite playing just 65 games. He won 56.6 percent of his faceoffs while averaging 18:28 of ice time per game.
In the playoffs, Bergeron scored nine goals with eight assists for 17 points in 24 games. He led the NHL with seven power-play goals in the playoffs.
O’Reilly, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in the Blues’ run to the Stanley Cup, led the NHL with 1,086 face-off wins and led the Blues in assists (49), points (77) and points per game (0.94).