FALMOUTH (CBS) – A Falmouth plow driver who intentionally sprayed slush at a group that was demonstrating against President Trump has admitted to sufficient facts in the case. As a result, the Mashpee man will perform 20 hours of community service and apologize to the protesters.

Several dozen demonstrators were on the town common in February, protesting President Trump’s policies, when 32-year-old John Pimental drove his snowplow truck close to them.

Plow driver accused of splashing protesters in Falmouth (WBZ-TV)

“The wall of water and ice that went over us was like 10 feet tall,” demonstrator Jon Goldman said after the incident. “He was going fast, he gunned it!”

Following the incident, Pimental was cited for disorderly conduct and assault. After admitting to the sufficient facts to the disorderly conduct charge, Pimental will no longer be prosecuted for assault.

In addition to community service and writing a letter of apology, Pimental will be on supervised probation for 50 months.

