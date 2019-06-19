  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New Hampshire News


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Visitors are expected to flock to New Hampshire this summer.

The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs says it is expecting to see a 2.7% increase in summer visitations and spending over 2018. As a result, the state is expecting to see about 3.6 billion overnight visitors and spending to reach $1.9 billion for the summer travel season.

As part of an event Tuesday to kick off the summer travel season, BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell along with local tourism partners gathered in downtown Littleton.

New Hampshire’s White Mountains. (Photo: iStockphoto)

Along with announcing the summer forecast, the Portsmouth Herald reports they also unveiled their summer marketing campaign which aims to build on the “Live Free” brand. The department will focus its campaign on the New England market, including Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts as well as Canada.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s