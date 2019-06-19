



EVERETT (CBS) – Visitors are asked not to drive to Encore Boston Harbor on Sunday as the newest casino in Massachusetts opens for business. Casino officials are expected large crowds on opening day.

The Everett casino opens its doors on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Read: How To Get To Encore Boston Harbor

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said 25 Everett police officers will be working to direct traffic along with dozens of other officers from State Police and surrounding towns.

“I’m confident we have the resources we need in place,” said DeMaria.

On its busiest days, the casino operators expect about 50,000 people at Encore. Peak times are anticipated to be Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays.

It’s ⁦@EncoreResortBH⁩ president Bob DeSalvio at the podium now. He says 24 hour orange line access to Encore from Wellington Station and Malden Center is critical. There will also be motor coaches that can transport people here. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/m71O61Fwk3 — Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) June 19, 2019

Orange Line riders can take the MBTA to Malden Center or Wellington Station and use a free shuttle to the casino. There are also multiple park and ride options throughout the region, and water taxis on Boston Harbor.

“Please leave your cars at home,” said DeMaria. “With all these options, there is no need to drive here.”

Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie said he views concerns about the casino’s opening to the buildup ahead of Y2K.

“Everyone thought the world was going to stop. The clock ticked to midnight and nothing happened,” he said. “I believe as we move forward after opening day, everything is going to be fine.”

Mazzie asked visitors to be patient, polite and be happy as business gets underway, saying “we’re going to try to do the same.”

Drivers are reminded they cannot leave their cars in the neighborhood surrounding Encore. Vehicles will be towed and drivers will receive a $50 ticket.

Mazzie said the casino has already brought great value to the community.

“To stand here and compare it to what was here before is unbelievable. It’s actually therapeutic to stand here,” he said.