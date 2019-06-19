Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic say evidence now shows that David Ortiz was not the intended target of attack the night he was shot.
They say a friend of Ortiz’s, David Fernandez, who was sitting at the same table at the nightclub was the target.
The Red Sox icon’s condition has been upgraded to “good,” though he remains in intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital more than one week after he was shot.
Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.