  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abington News, Kurt Knepshield


ABINGTON (CBS) – A police officer and a neighbor saved a man from a fire at a home in Abington.

Flames broke out in the house on Plymouth Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday. By the time firefighters arrived, the officer and neighbor were inside, searching for the unconscious man who was trapped on the second floor.

“It was very smoky, I could barely breathe, it was very warm, and with the fire, you could see the orange flame shooting from a room or a corner closet or something and it was very intense,” the neighbor, Kurt Knepshield, told WBZ-TV.

“At first, I thought it was just a kid and I have a young son and a young daughter. I just really wasn’t thinking, it was instinct, I guess, just to get him out of danger and hopefully you know, help him.”

(WBZ-TV)

The 57-year-old man has not been identified. There’s no word yet on his condition or what caused the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s