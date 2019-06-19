ABINGTON (CBS) – A police officer and a neighbor saved a man from a fire at a home in Abington.
Flames broke out in the house on Plymouth Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday. By the time firefighters arrived, the officer and neighbor were inside, searching for the unconscious man who was trapped on the second floor.
“It was very smoky, I could barely breathe, it was very warm, and with the fire, you could see the orange flame shooting from a room or a corner closet or something and it was very intense,” the neighbor, Kurt Knepshield, told WBZ-TV.
“At first, I thought it was just a kid and I have a young son and a young daughter. I just really wasn’t thinking, it was instinct, I guess, just to get him out of danger and hopefully you know, help him.”
The 57-year-old man has not been identified. There’s no word yet on his condition or what caused the fire.