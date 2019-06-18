



WRENTHAM (CBS) – Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, start your engines.

It’s opening day at a new super playground for all ages. The brand new Supercharged Entertainment in Wrentham is now open, and workers say there’s nothing else like it in the world.

“The go kart track is the largest of its kind in the world. We’ve got two independently designed tracks, both a quarter of a mile long,” said Cody Browning, the chief operations officer.

Each race lasts about seven minutes and costs $25 for one run, up to $150 for ten.

“It was awesome! The engine sounds really put you in the experience,” said one rider.

The karts are all electric, so there are no smelly fumes.

The 12-acre complex also features a Ninja Wipeout Arena, based on the TV show, to challenge your balance and your strength.

“I love it. You get to jump around, do tricks,” said one youngster.

There’s also a trampoline zone to practice flips, or just bounce, and a flashing lights arcade.

“We have an expansive gaming lounge. We have over 53 games that you can try. Seventy-six player stations,” Browning said.

Opening day brought a crowd of players, well wishers and celebrators.

“I’m here for my birthday. My grandma took me here. It’s an awesome time because it’s just so hyper here. Everyone loves it,” said one excited 11 year old. “There’s so much activity going on you’ll never get bored.”

And it’s opened just as schools are out for the summer.