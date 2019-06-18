



BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts native Drew Pescaro is continuing to recover from a campus shooting in North Carolina.

“I just remember looking over my shoulder and see a kid running in and pretty much that’s when I knew things were about to go downhill,” Pescaro told WBZ.

It was the last day of classes on April 30th at UNC Charlotte when the 19-year-old was shot in the back through his chair. He was one of four injured. Two others died that day.

“I was shot pretty early on in the process so I didn’t really see all that was going on around me, I just knew it was chaos,” Pescaro said.

He said Riley Howell, who was one of the victims killed, charged at the 22-year-old suspect.

“Thankfully one of the students that ended up passing away, he decided to tackle the shooter which eventually led to him stop shooting and it saved countless lives that day,” Pescaro said.

Pescaro, who grew up in Rutland, Mass. is out of the hospital in North Carolina recovering at home. He’s doing better physically but he says his emotional recovery will take a lot longer.

Pescaro is speaking out, hoping his horrible experience will lead to change.

“It was a 50-50 chance of me even being here right now and if I don’t take this second chance at life and use it to prevent it from happening to anyone else you know what’s the point,” he said.

Pescaro said he will return to campus over the summer to get comfortable, before he returns as a full time journalism student in the fall.