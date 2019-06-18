  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Red Sox, Local TV, MLB, Nathan Eovaldi, Sports News


BOSTON (CBS) — Nathan Eovaldi is getting back to work. The injured Red Sox righty resumed his throwing Monday in Minnesota, after being shut down two weeks ago with right biceps tendinitis.

The team will now work on building up Eovaldi’s strength before determining the next step.

“He played catch today, he felt good, so now we start building up,” Boston manager Alex Cora said Monday. “There’s no timetable right now. Obviously, he needs to start playing catch [and have] some progression from that. At least today he was able to go out there and start that.”

Eovaldi last pitched for the Red Sox on April 17, when he threw six innings of one-run ball against the Yankees in New York. It was his best outing of the year, but then the 29-year-old had to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He was set to begin a minor league rehab assignment when he suffered the setback with biceps tendinitis.

For the season, Eovaldi is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA over four starts, allowing six home runs in those outings. Boston’s starters have pitched well this season, but the rotation could certainly use the added depth that Eovaldi would provide in the middle, which should also have a trickle-down effect on their lackluster bullpen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s