BOSTON (CBS) — Nathan Eovaldi is getting back to work. The injured Red Sox righty resumed his throwing Monday in Minnesota, after being shut down two weeks ago with right biceps tendinitis.
The team will now work on building up Eovaldi’s strength before determining the next step.
“He played catch today, he felt good, so now we start building up,” Boston manager Alex Cora said Monday. “There’s no timetable right now. Obviously, he needs to start playing catch [and have] some progression from that. At least today he was able to go out there and start that.”
Eovaldi last pitched for the Red Sox on April 17, when he threw six innings of one-run ball against the Yankees in New York. It was his best outing of the year, but then the 29-year-old had to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He was set to begin a minor league rehab assignment when he suffered the setback with biceps tendinitis.
For the season, Eovaldi is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA over four starts, allowing six home runs in those outings. Boston’s starters have pitched well this season, but the rotation could certainly use the added depth that Eovaldi would provide in the middle, which should also have a trickle-down effect on their lackluster bullpen.