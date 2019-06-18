Nathan Eovaldi Played Catch On Monday, But Still No Timetable For His ReturnNathan Eovaldi is getting back to work.

As Stanley Cup Final Losers, Bruins Will Be Fighting Against History In Quest For Cup Next SeasonWith the Bruins coming off a Cup-losing season and heading into the offseason, this is a worthwhile time to explore exactly how Cup Final-losing teams have fared in the seasons following their bitter ends.

Report: Al Horford Not Exercising Player Option With Celtics, Will Be Unrestricted Free AgentAl Horford is not picking up his player option for next season, but he's not ruling out a return to the Celtics.

Celtics Reportedly Looking To Trade At Least One Of Their Three First-Round Draft PicksThe Boston Celtics have three first-round selections at Thursday night's NBA Draft. The common feeling around the NBA is that the Celtics will not be making all three of those picks.

Baseball Report: MLB On Pace To Smash Season Home Run RecordThe home runs keep flying, with Major League teams hitting them out at a rate that far exceeds the 2017 record-setting season.