MALDEN (CBS) – Police are investigating a case they call “acting gone bad” after a suspect faked a heart attack to serve as a distraction while another man jumped the counter and stole cash from the register.
The suspects entered a store on Broadway together Sunday. One walked up to the counter while the other faked a heart attack nearby, police said.
While the suspect acted as if he needed medical attention, the second man jumped over the counter and stole money from the cash register. Both men ran from the store a short time later.
“We would like to make sure they’re both held accountable for their actions, and also to make sure his ‘heart problems’ have been taken care of by a medical professional,” police wrote.
The public is asked to contact police with any information. Malden Police said one of the suspects left his knit hat behind when the pair fled.
“I’m sure if the public’s help doesn’t lead to your identity, the hat you left behind likely will,” police wrote.