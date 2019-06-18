Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The 30th annual Kids Count data book was released recently, ranking the top states for overall child well-being. Five New England states were ranked in the top 10, including New Hampshire, which took the top spot.
Massachusetts ranked second on the list. Vermont was sixth, Connecticut came in eighth, and Maine was ninth.
The list is based on economic well-being, education, health, and family.
More than 13 million children live in poverty around the country, the study found. Still, research found children have a better chance in thriving now than in 1990 when the rankings began.