Comments
FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police are trying to figure out who shot a cat with a pellet gun in Fall River. The family pet was left paralyzed.
Police were called to Pokross Street just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. A resident said his outdoor cat Bella was bleeding from its side.
The cat was believed to have been shot by a pellet gun sometime from 3-5 p.m. The resident brought the cat for treatment then called police.
Fragments were lodged in the cat’s spine, leaving its hindquarters paralyzed, police said.
Fall River Police do not currently have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 676-8511.