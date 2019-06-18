Filed Under:cat shot, Fall River News, Fall River Police

FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police are trying to figure out who shot a cat with a pellet gun in Fall River. The family pet was left paralyzed.

Police were called to Pokross Street just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. A resident said his outdoor cat Bella was bleeding from its side.

A cat in Fall River was injured by a pellet gun. (Image Credit: Fall River Police)

The cat was believed to have been shot by a pellet gun sometime from 3-5 p.m. The resident brought the cat for treatment then called police.

Fragments were lodged in the cat’s spine, leaving its hindquarters paralyzed, police said.

Fall River Police do not currently have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 676-8511.

