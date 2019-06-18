Porcello Pitches Red Sox Past Twins 2-0 With 7 ScorelessRick Porcello pitched seven shutout innings for Boston to outduel Minnesota ace Jose Berrios, and the Red Sox stretched their winning streak to a season-high six straight games with a 2-0 victory over the Twins on Monday night.

In Addition To Broken Jaw, Zdeno Chara Played Through Elbow Injury That Now Requires SurgeryNot that many people were doing it before, but now there is definitely no way that anybody can ever question Zdeno Chara's toughness and commitment.

Report: Nick Caserio 'Wants Out Of New England'It was on Monday afternoon that Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported that "Nick Caserio wants out of New England."

Report: Kyrie Irving Set To Meet With Celtics Brass About His FutureAll signs are pointing to Kyrie Irving leaving the Celtics this offseason. But the two sides will talk at least once more before Irving decides on where he'll play next.

Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will Celtics Pick In Aftermath Of Anthony Davis Trade?Should the Celtics make their three scheduled selections on draft night, here's who the mock drafters have them picking in the aftermath of the Anthony Davis trade.