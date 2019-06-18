  • WBZ TVOn Air

COHASSET


COHASSET (CBS) – Classes were canceled at Cohasset Middle and High Schools Tuesday because of a threat posted on social media.

Superintendent Louise Demas sent a message to parents that said the threat came in “late last night” and was “not directed at the elementary schools.” Those schools, Osgood and Deer Hill, will be open Tuesday.

The nature of the threat was not revealed.

“Detectives have been diligently investigating this matter all night. At this point the police are unable to dismiss the threat,” Demas said in her statement, adding that school was cancelled as “an abundance of caution.”

(WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

