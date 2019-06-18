  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – In what has become a regular occurrence, Boston Children’s Hospital was once again named the top place in the country for pediatric care in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings. This is the sixth straight year the hospital has topped the list.

Boston Children’s Hospital topped Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cincinatti Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and Texas Children’s Hospital at the top of the rankings.

U.S. World & News Report also ranked Boston Children’s Hospital in the top three for pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, neonatology, pediatric nephrology, pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, pediatric orthopedics, pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery, and pediatric urology.

Dana-Farber’s Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center was named the No. 1 facility for pediatric cancer.

