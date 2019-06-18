BOSTON (Hoodline) – Craving burgers? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger spots in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Drink
South Boston’s Drink, located at 348 Congress St., is a top choice, with Yelpers giving the lounge and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 1,517 reviews.
Drink serves burgers, cocktails and more in an upscale, speakeasy-style setting.
2. Tasty Burger
Tasty Burger, a spot to score burgers, hot dogs and fast food in Kenmore, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,081 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1301 Boylston St. (between Yawkey Way and Ipswich Street) to see for yourself.
Neighboring Fenway Park, Tasty Burger became known for serving the official burger of the Boston Red Sox in 2014, according to the business’ website. Try the Rise ‘N Shine Burger with fried egg, bacon, cheese and ketchup.
3. Boston Burger – Boston
Over in Fenway, check out Boston Burger – Boston, which has earned four stars out of 907 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American spot, which offers burgers and more, at 1100 Boylston St. (between Hemenway Street and Massachusetts Avenue).
Choose between a variety of over-the-top burgers including The Big Papi Burger with smoked bacon, griddled hot dog, fried egg, guacamole, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato and Papi sauce. There are additional locations in Harvard Square, Davis Square, and Salem.