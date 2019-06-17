BOSTON (CBS) — Uber will now show public transportation options for users in and around Boston. The ride-sharing company announced the new feature Monday.
Along with showing Uber options, the MBTA, bus, commuter rail, ferries, and Logan Express routes and fares will be displayed in the app.
“Once a rider enters their destination, they’ll see “Transit” next to other available transportation options. Once selected, they’ll be able to view available transit routes that will get them to their destination, along with real-time departure and arrival times, and receive walking directions to/from the transit stations,” said Uber.
The aim is to provide customers with the most cost-effective and efficient transportation while considering the use of public transport.
Boston is only the third city in the world, and the second in the U.S., to have this option on the app.