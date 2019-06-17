BOSTON (CBS) — Torey Krug is a highly productive, high-character hockey player for the Boston Bruins. The team is not eager in any way to ends its relationship with the 28-year-old defenseman.

At the same time, some forthcoming salary cap constraints could at least lead general manager Don Sweeney to keep his phone ringer on as Krug enters the final year of his contract.

Speaking to the media Monday at TD Garden, Sweeney said he does not intend to trade Krug but will have to listen to any offers sent his way.

“If somebody blew us away, you know, every player has to be looked at in that way. When you’re an organization, you just have to. You’re doing a disservice if you don’t,” Sweeney said. “But it would take a pretty unique opportunity for us to part with Torey. We think he’s a big part of the fabric of our group. He’s kind of that next wave of leadership that we walk about in behind some of the guys that have carried that mantle for a long period of time. But he’s an important part of our club.”

What that “unique opportunity” might look like is unclear, but what is clear is that many teams would happily add Krug in his contract year.

Since becoming a full-time NHL player in the 2013-14 season, Krug has averaged 48 points per season, contributing both on the power play (where he’s tallied 45.8 percent of his points) and at even strength. Though undersized at 5-foot-9, Krug has improved his defensive game seemingly every season, and he’s compiled a Corsi For percentage better than 54 percent in five of the last six seasons.

In 2018-19, Krug set a career high with 47 assists, and he led the NHL postseason with 16 assists (in addition to his two goals).

Sweeney spoke highly of Krug’s impact both on and off the ice.

“Well, Torey’s an important part of our hockey club,” Sweeney said. “Really was proud of his effort, took to heart being in a top-four role this year, in the playoffs in particular where he was going to face [tough] matchups on the road. And he handled them really well. The power play, the points, those things speak for themselves, and have been throughout his time here. He’s a big part of our club.”