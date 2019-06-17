Could Kyrie Irving Team Up With LeBron James, Anthony Davis In Los Angeles?Everyone in Boston is resigned to the fact that Kyrie Irving is walking away as a free agent this summer. That hurts enough by itself, but there's a chance that Kyrie makes it sting a whole lot more with his choice for his next basketball home.

Al Horford, Celtics Reportedly Discussing Re-Worked ContractNow that Anthony Davis is heading to Los Angeles, the Boston Celtics are turning their attention elsewhere this offseason. That includes figuring out the future of veteran big man Al Horford.

Red Sox Use Late Rally, Big 10th Inning To Beat Orioles 8-6The Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 Sunday to move a season-high five games over .500.

Lakers Land Anthony Davis; Celtics Refused To Include Jayson Tatum In OfferThe Celtics weren't willing to give up Jayson Tatum in exchange for one year of Anthony Davis.

Sale Fans 10 To Help Resurgent Red Sox Beat Orioles 7-2The surging Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 on Saturday.